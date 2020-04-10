Normalcy restored in Acccountant-General’s office after fire incident – Official

Related News

Normal services and official business have been restored in the office of Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) barely 24 hours after a fire incident affected sections of the complex, an official said on Thursday.

The fire was thought to have badly affected two key departments on the fourth and fifth floors in the office complex, including the section hosting the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform.

Following the fire outbreak, the GIFMIS platform was shut down immediately after a combined team of fire service officials and the police in the area successfully put it out.

On Thursday, the spokesperson of the OAGF, Henshaw Ogubike, confirmed that the damage to the departments affected by the inferno was not as serious as it appeared initially.

“The fire had affected the outdoor panels of the cooling system of the Server, and as a result, the server automatically shut itself down.

“Normal official services have since been restored successfully. Of particular concern has been the successful restoration of normal service on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform,” he said.

GIFMIS system is an IT-based platform for budget management and accounting implemented by the Federal Government to improve Public Expenditure Management processes, enhance greater accountability and transparency across Ministries and Agencies.

GIFMIS is designed to make use of modern information and communication technologies to help the Nigerian government plan and use its financial resources more efficiently and effectively.

Mr Ogubike said repair work was immediately carried out on the affected equipment and at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, the server was successfully restarted.

He assured that “presently, normal services have been restored and payments can be made and received through the GIFMIS Platform”.