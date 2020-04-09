Buhari mourns Nigeria’s first Permanent Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Al-Jazeera]

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Emmanuel family on the passing of Nigeria’s first female permanent secretary, Francesca Emmanuel, at 86.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Buhari affirmed that Mrs Emmanuel’s distinguished service to the nation showcased her as a true patriot, amazon and administrator par excellence.

He praised Mrs Emmanuel’s many efforts to modernise the civil service and for offering her services and wealth of experience as member of several boards and governing councils of government establishments.

The president said he believed that Mrs Emmanuel’s works would continue to be felt and honoured in the public service which she devotedly served as well as the arts, literary and fashion sectors where she excelled.

He prayed to the almighty God to comfort the family, friends and associates of the deceased and grant her soul eternal rest.

While in the federal civil service, Mrs Emmanuel rose to the enviable height of permanent secretary until her retirement in 1988.

(NAN)

