FG appoints VC for newly-established University Of Agriculture, Kebbi

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, appointed Musa Ahmed as the Vice-Chancellor for the newly established University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Theodore Ogaziechi

“The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, conveyed the letter of appointment on behalf of Mr Buhari,” the statement said.

He said Mr Ahmed’s legacies as the maiden Vice-Chancellor will determine the prominence and pride of place the university will occupy in world universities ranking in the nearest future.

Mr Ahmed, until his appointment, was a Professor in the Department of Veterinary, Parasitology and Entomology at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

He is a Fellow, College of Veterinary Surgeons, Nigeria; Fellow, Institute of Human and Natural Resources; Director, International Technology Centre, University of Maiduguri, among others.

Mr Ahmed, who is married with children, hails from Borno State and has over 36 published works to his credit.

“Mr Nanono also conveyed the letter of appointment to the Registrar of the university, Yusuf Abdulazeez Bazata, from Kebbi State, whose appointment was also approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the smooth and unhindered take-off of the university,” the statement said.