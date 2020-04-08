Nigeria’s war on corruption non-discriminatory – Malami

Abubakar Malami [Photo: The Guardian]
Abubakar Malami [Photo: The Guardian]

The federal government’s fight against corruption in the country is impartial, objective and non-discriminatory.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, said this on Wednesday in a statement issued by his media aide, Umar Gwandu.

Mr Malami was responding to claims contained in a letter allegedly written by a U.S. senator commenting on the issue.

He described allegations on use of the fight for political witch-hunting as unfounded, baseless and devoid of factual proof.

“The evidence on ground establishes that the federal government’s operations in the fight against corruption are carried out without fear or favour.”

He said “members of the ruling or opposition parties are in no way spared in view of numerical data of recorded judicial convictions.”

Mr Malami noted that the efforts to have corruption – free Nigeria are devoid of any political inclinations as recent convictions recorded were against the members of APC (the ruling political party) and PDP (the opposition political party).

He maintained that an unblemished record of successful performance in the fight against corruption has in effect established the conclusion that the allegation of political inclination is baseless and unfounded.

(NAN)

