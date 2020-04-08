Nigeria’s Treasury House engulfed in flame

Fire guts Accountant Generals Office in Abuja
Fire guts Accountant Generals Office in Abuja

The nation’s Treasury House, which houses the Accountant General of the Federation, has caught fire.

The building is located beside the Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command in Garki, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately ascertain the cause of the fire or if there has been causality.

A combined team from the Federal and FCT Fire Services, as well as other security operatives, have, to a large extent, contained the fire.

More details soon…

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.