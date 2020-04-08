Nigeria’s Treasury House engulfed in flame

The nation’s Treasury House, which houses the Accountant General of the Federation, has caught fire.
The building is located beside the Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command in Garki, Abuja.
PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately ascertain the cause of the fire or if there has been causality.
A combined team from the Federal and FCT Fire Services, as well as other security operatives, have, to a large extent, contained the fire.
More details soon…
