U.S. commits over $7 million in health, humanitarian funding in Nigeria

U.S. Embassy Abuja
The U.S. Consulate General, Lagos, says more than $7 million in health and humanitarian funding will go toward risk communication, water and sanitation activities, infection prevention, and coordination in Nigeria.

This is as the U.S. provides nearly $274 million to help dozens of countries to combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a statement by the consulate said on Tuesday in Lagos.

“This is furthering America’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and global health.

“This assistance joins more than $5.2 billion in U.S. health assistance and more than $8.1 billion in total assistance for Nigeria over the past 20 years.’’

The statement said the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working with PEPFAR Implementing Partners to leverage resources to help establish sample collection centres in one PEPFAR-supported facility per state; host emergency operation centres.

“It will also utilise PEPFAR-supported human resources and supplies to support COVID-19 testing labs.

“WHO is coordinating the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is on the ground in 149 countries.

“This broad-based effort would not be possible without U.S. support. The United States has been the largest supporter of the World Health Organisation since its creation in 1948.

“The U.S. contributions to WHO in 2019 exceeded $400 million, almost double the 2nd largest member state contribution. China, in contrast, contributed $44 million,’’ it said.

