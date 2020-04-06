Coronavirus: Police arraign actress Funke Akindele, husband

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz
Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz

The police have arraigned popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, for holding a house party amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the duo was taken to the Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogba, Lagos State around 11a.m. on Monday.

The police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, confirmed the arraignment to the Punch Newspaper. He was quoted saying: “‘Jenifa’, has been taken to a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogba, Lagos. The husband arrived at the SCID around 2am and they will be arraigned together.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the duo breached the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (The Regulations) which prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.

Mrs Akindele was arrested at her residence on Sunday. The police thereafter ordered her husband and Naira Marley to make themselves available at Panti.

Mr Elkana, however, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Naira Marley was yet to make himself available at the time of writing this report.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.