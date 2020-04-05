Police summon Naira Marley

Nigerian musician, Naira Marley. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram page of Naira Marley]
Naira Marley

The Nigeria police have summoned singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley for his presence at a birthday party amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Naira Marley was present at the home of popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, on Saturday when the actress hosted a party to celebrate her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello’s birthday, at their Amen Estate home in Lagos.

Many Nigerians on Sunday criticised the celebrities after videos of the party were made public. Despite her public explanation and apology, the police arrested Funke Akindele at her residence on Sunday evening.

Following this, the police in a statement signed by Bala Elkana, its spokesperson, ordered Funke’s husband and Naira Marley to avail themselves at State CID Yaba for investigation on Monday.

“They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April 2020 or risk being declared wanted,” the police said.

Violating the Law

With the violation of the government-ordered lockdown and ban on large gatherings, the couple and attendees now risk a fine or jail term as punishment for the violation.

The Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.

“Where there is a violation of a close down or stay at home order, security agencies shall have power to arrest without warrant and may detain any person who violates the close down or stay at home order for at least forty-eight (48) hours.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Funke Akindele apologises for hosting house party amidst lockdown

“Where the arrested person is found guilty, the person is liable to a fine of one Hundred Thousand Nara fine (N100,000.00) or one (1) month imprisonment or three (3) months Community service,” it reads in part.

Marley’s past ordeal

Before now, Naira Marley has had various encounter with law enforcement agents. In May 2019, he was arrested by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, alongside his friends Zlatan, Tiamiu Kayode, Adewunmi Moses and Abubakar Musa.

While others were released five days later, he was detained and later charged to court.

He was arraigned for fraud at the Federal High Court. He denied any wrongdoing.

On June 14, 2019, he was released from jail, 14 days after being granted ₦2 million bail.

He is still being prosecuted.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.