Police summon Naira Marley

The Nigeria police have summoned singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley for his presence at a birthday party amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Naira Marley was present at the home of popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, on Saturday when the actress hosted a party to celebrate her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello’s birthday, at their Amen Estate home in Lagos.

Many Nigerians on Sunday criticised the celebrities after videos of the party were made public. Despite her public explanation and apology, the police arrested Funke Akindele at her residence on Sunday evening.

Following this, the police in a statement signed by Bala Elkana, its spokesperson, ordered Funke’s husband and Naira Marley to avail themselves at State CID Yaba for investigation on Monday.

“They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April 2020 or risk being declared wanted,” the police said.

Violating the Law

With the violation of the government-ordered lockdown and ban on large gatherings, the couple and attendees now risk a fine or jail term as punishment for the violation.

The Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.

“Where there is a violation of a close down or stay at home order, security agencies shall have power to arrest without warrant and may detain any person who violates the close down or stay at home order for at least forty-eight (48) hours.

“Where the arrested person is found guilty, the person is liable to a fine of one Hundred Thousand Nara fine (N100,000.00) or one (1) month imprisonment or three (3) months Community service,” it reads in part.

Marley’s past ordeal

Before now, Naira Marley has had various encounter with law enforcement agents. In May 2019, he was arrested by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, alongside his friends Zlatan, Tiamiu Kayode, Adewunmi Moses and Abubakar Musa.

While others were released five days later, he was detained and later charged to court.

He was arraigned for fraud at the Federal High Court. He denied any wrongdoing.

On June 14, 2019, he was released from jail, 14 days after being granted ₦2 million bail.

He is still being prosecuted.