Coronavirus: Groups provide relief material for vulnerable Nigerians

More groups have donated food, relief materials to vulnerable Nigerians in recent times to help curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Since President Muhammadu Buhari called for support in the fight against the spread of the deadly disease in the country, many Nigerians have responded and contributed to the cause.

The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and RIVLED Foundation on Friday distributed food and essential materials to the doorsteps of the most vulnerable.

The foundation’s chairman board of trustees who is also the president of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Nabil Saleh, led the foundation, members of PHCCIMA and the organised private sector in Rivers State to distribute the materials.

According to a release sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the foundation said it has activated its structure to deliver to all the 319 Wards in the 23 LGAs in Rivers State to ease the pain caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remark, Mr. Saleh emphasised the urgent need for the private sector to show corporate social responsibility and compassion, particularly at these uncertain times.

He expressed the need to partner with bodies like RIVLED who have the capacity and structure to reach every household in Rivers State.

The president of RIVLED, Leloonu Nwibubasa, thanked PHCCIMA and the OPS for the donations that made the outreach possible, calling for more organisations to leverage on the ward-level structure of RIVLED to ensure that supplies get to those who are in dire need.

The second deputy president, Chinyere Nwoga, who is the volunteer state coordinator for RIVLED-COVID-19 gave an assurance that efforts will continue to ensure that the vulnerable do not stay hungry.

She advised the beneficiaries and all to comply with Government directives to stay at home and follow the guidelines of NCDC which include strict personal hygiene, physical distancing and being our brothers’ keepers.

Ogun State

In Ogun State, The Victory Life Bible Church also donated food items and transformer as palliatives for six communities.

The beneficiary communities include: Lagbayun, Abule Nla/Palmview, Akinseku,Abatan , Igbosamo and Atoku all located in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the State, and were handed over the gestures on Friday.

The general overseer of the church, Lawrence Achudume, accompanied by his wife and other top church officials presented the gestures on Friday, adding that the church authority had also contacted the electricity company for the installation of the transformer.

The church also extended the food supply gestures to men and officers of the Kemta and Obantoko police stations in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

Speaking, the cleric emphasised the need to always put smiles on the faces of the needy, adding that such gestures are part of the social responsibilities of the Victory Live Bible Church(VLBC), and shall be a continuous exercise.

He urged philanthropic organisations, religious bodies and well-spirited individuals to lend a helping hand to the less privileged in the society as well as a partner the authorities to cushion the effects of coronavirus.

He emphasised the need that downtrodden in the society should not be left to suffer at a time like this and advised politicians not to play politics with the unfortunate development adding that funds released should be judiciously utilised stressing that God will not be happy with anyone who toys with the people’s lives.

Speaking on behalf of the six communities, the Baale of Olaotan, Gabriel Akinbi-Obawunmi expressed appreciation to the church for what he described as kind gestures, which will definitely refuse the residents burden.

Grassroot Enlightenment

In Abia State, the Unubiko Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in the state, said it embarked on series of awareness activities on the impact of the virus in the 12 communities in Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Apart from sponsoring radio enlightenment programme broadcast on the state radio, the Foundation said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that it also distributed over 12,000 bottles of hand sanitizers to residents of the communities.

The communities visited by the NGO included Ozu Abam, Ameke Abam, Idima Abam , Ndi Oji Abam, Amuru Abam, Ndi Agwu Abam , Ndi Ebe Abam , Atan Abam , Ndi Okwara Abam , Ndi Okereke Abam, and Ndi Okorie Adam.

“The Foundation has created awareness on the pandemic in the communities and churches through radio jingles in Igbo and English Language as well as mobilisation of health officials to enlighten the people on the necessary precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus,” the founder, James Ume, said.

Mr Ume said the organization considered it necessary to sensitise the rural populace of Abam on the life-threatening Coronavirus as part of his social responsibility and civic duty to his people and society.

“We provided more than 12,000 bottles of hand sanitizers and also paid for jingles in radio stations in Igbo and English Language to pass the message about COVID-19 situation on the ground to the people,” he said.

The programme director of the foundation, Benjamin Isani, who is also the resource person, said the sensitization came at the most opportune time as the Coronavirus pandemic, which has so far devastated the world economy, is beginning to ravage some parts of Nigeria.

He said the foundation decided to take its campaign to the grassroots not only to support the government but because the rural areas lack proper information about the virus and how to stay safe.

Mr Isani said the campaigns, its officials explained in detail how Coronavirus can be contracted and the need for the people to practice social distancing in their relationships, proper hygiene, washing of hands with soap at least 20 minutes intervals, the proper use of hand sanitizers and also the basic signs and symptoms of the virus.

In his remarks, a community leader in the area, Ike Emmanuel, expressed happiness that the enlightenment exercise was well received, as the communities came out en mass to listen to the messages.

He also commended the leadership of the various churches in Abam communities for their support towards making the exercise successful.