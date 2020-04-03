Buhari salutes Oshiomhole at 68

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on his 68th birthday, wishing him more wisdom and strength as he continues to pilot affairs of the ruling party.

The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Buhari joined family, friends, APC members, and supporters across the country, and abroad, in saluting the party chairman for his courage, diligence, and resilience in consistently rallying everyone around the onerous task of taking Nigeria to the next level.

He affirmed that Mr Oshiomhole’s skill in mobilising people and resources had truly galvanised the party, with leaders at various levels regularly setting and realising targets.

He said such targets will leave lasting legacies, especially in providing security, ensuring an inclusive economy that works for all, and promoting transparency and accountability.

The president urged Mr Oshiomhole to be more steadfast and focused on carrying all members and supporters along in realising the larger goal of making life better for all Nigerians.

He also appreciated Mr Oshiomhole’s sacrifices for the country over the years as a labour leader and as a governor.

Mr Buhari prayed for a longer life and good health for Mr Oshiomhole.

(NAN)

