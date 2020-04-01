COVID-19: Nigeria private sector coalition raises N15.3 billion – CBN

Related News

The Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has so far realised about N15.325 billion as contributions to tackle coronavirus in the country.

This was made known in a document released to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Isaac Okorafor, Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Director, Corporate Communications Department in Abuja on Wednesday.

The document showed that the money raised as of April 1, had CBN and Aliko Dangote as the highest contributors of N2 billion each.

It also revealed that Abdul Samad Rabiu (BUA Sugar Refinery), Segun Agbaje (GTB), Tony Elumelu (UBA), Oba Otudeko (First Bank), Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank), Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution donated N1 billion naira each to the relief fund.

It also disclosed that Deji Adeleke of Pacific Holding Ltd made N500 million donation.

According to the document, Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, ECOBank, African Steel Mills donated N250 million each and Multichoice Nigeria Limited contributed N200 million

The coalition said other contributors which gave N100 million are FSDH Merchant Bank, FBN Merchant Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank, Sun Trust Bank, Providus Bank, Wema Bank, Unity Bank, Heritage Bank, Nova Merchant Bank, Polaris Bank, and Keystone Bank.

It stated that Globus Bank, Titan Trust Bank, Takagro Chemicals Ltd donated N50 million each, while Ahmadu Mahmoud gave N20 million and Handy Capital Ltd donated five million naira.

It noted that the coalition was full of appreciation to the good spirited and generous individuals and corporate bodies for hearkening to the clarion call championed by the CBN and the private sector.

It, however, urged more Nigerians and corporate bodies to key into the coalition with a view to supporting the fight against the pandemic, stressing that Nigeria could overcome the scourge with all hands on deck.

(NAN)