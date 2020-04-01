#Covid-19: Danjuma, others to donate food, drugs worth N1bn to IDPs, vulnerable groups

A Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), Victims Support Fund (VSF), has set up a task force on COVID-19 to disburse food and drugs worth N1 billion to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable groups across the country.

The Chairman of the organisation, Theophilus Danjuma, a retired army general, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Danjuma said the inauguration of the VSF Task Force on COVID-19, was necessitated by the need to provide palliative measures to IDPs and other vulnerable groups around the country, as part of its contribution to national efforts to fight COVID-19.

“The intervention became necessary in view of the global devastation of the Coronavirus pandemic and the huge human challenges it poses for the country.

“As a country, we must all do what we can to ensure that the spread is curtailed.

“The Taskforce will provide one billion Naira worth of medical supplies, food, water and non-food items for IDPs and others, who will face special challenges at this difficult time,” he said.

He said the task force will work closely with all federal and state government organs and agencies tasked with the responsibility for providing direction and leadership in the fight against COVID-19, including the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and all relevant MDAs.

” I urge the committee to embark on massive sensitisation campaigns amongst vulnerable groups to inform and educate them on the best hygiene and sanitation practices in order to prevent the further spread of the disease.”

He further said the task force will also extend support to other frontline organisations working to curtail the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee will be chaired by Toyosi-Akerele Ogunsuji, while Bulama Mali Gubio, John Gana, Sunday Oibe, Alkasim Abdulkadir and Sunday Ochoche as members.

(NAN)

