Coronavirus: Oyedepo donates ambulance, medical supplies to Ogun

The Living Faith Chapel International (a.k.a Winners Chapel) on Wednesday handed over an ambulance and medical consumables to the Ogun State Government toward the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

The medical equipment were handed over to the state Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele by Pastor David Oyedepo (Jnr), who led other leaders of the Church to the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta.

The other items include 10 cartons of hand gloves, five cartons of disposable face masks and 20 units of infrared thermometers.

The others include 10 units of Oxometer, 10 units of blood pressure monitors and 850 pieces of hand sanitisers.

Mr Oyedepo said the donation was a demonstration of the church’s solidarity with the state government in combating the pandemic.

“We have come here today for the purpose of demonstrating our solidarity with the state government in the battle against COVID-19 which has been a global pandemic.

“We are in the fight together, and we trust God that at the end of the day, we will have a song of victory in the name of Jesus Christ.

“We have come today to present some items to help in this fight.

“We are rest assured that as we take steps medically and spiritually, the victory will be achieved.

“We have come with that purpose at heart and we trust God that, very soon, we will have a different story,” he said.

Mr Oyedepo hoped that God would soon answer prayers of saints across the world and bring the pandemic to an end.

“As a mission, we remain committed to partnering with the government in this fight to bring an end to this threat,” he said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of government, Mrs Salako-Oyedele, thanked the church for the gesture.

“We are glad that a socially-responsible organisation such as yours has yielded to the call for support and quickly came with this ambulance and these consumables,” she said.

(NAN)