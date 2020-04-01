Coronavirus: Dunamis church denies report of pastor’s N2bn donation

Related News

Dunamis International Gospel Church has debunked reports of its founder, Paul Enenche, donating items worth N2 billion to the federal government to fight Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The church described the documents that generated the reports as “fake and false.“

The church said this in a disclaimer it issued on its official Twitter handle @DunamisGospel.

“Our attention has been drawn to a notice circulating the internet allegedly stating the “donations made so far for the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria” with the Name of the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Worldwide, Dr Pastor Paul Enenche as the 8th on the list of Donors, allegedly contributing two billion naira worth of items,” the church said.

According to the church, the purported letter was written on March 28 which was a Saturday and it was stamped received on the 11th of March.

The church said although Mr Enenche has made “generous, free-will contributions towards combating the COVID-19 pandemic as part of Christian social responsibility, the alleged donation of items worth N 2 billion to the cause of fighting COVID-19 is an exaggeration of what was freely given, and God will never bless a lie.”

The church said types of equipment were given to a rural health care centre that was in desperate need of help, and the other materials were given for distribution to the masses.

The church said a comprehensive list of the items donated was given to the representative of the Minister at the point of presentation; showing transparency and integrity.

“The general public is therefore advised to ignore that mischievous notice and desist from sharing it. God can never bless a lie,” the church said.

Dunamis church did not list the items or give the worth of the items in naira on its Twitter page.

“We will continue to work with the Government and Citizens as The Lord permits to alleviate the sufferings of the Masses as we have already carried out other well-meaning rescue to the people,” the church said.

Other donations

Since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria, there have been a lot of donations to help fight its spread. The donors include churches, entrepreneurs and National Assembly members.

Premium Times also reported how the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board donated ventilators to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital for the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Nigeria currently has 139 coronavirus cases, with about 28 of the cases being managed in Abuja.