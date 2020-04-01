Coronavirus: U.S. deaths surpass China’s

Related News

The United States has overtaken China in terms of death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to www.worldometers.info, as of 1 a.m. on Wednesday, 3,850 lives have been lost to the outbreak in the U.S. This record has exceeded China’s tally of 3,305 deaths.

The deadly respiratory disease originated from Wuhan in China and has ravaged many parts of the world, leaving massive deaths.

United States, which already has the highest number of reported infections in the world, has become one with the third highest death records after Italy and Spain.

While Italy has a total of 12,428 deaths, Spain, after 700 deaths on Tuesday, recorded a total of 8,464.

New York City is the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

According to experts, the death toll might be twice the current figure as many die without being tested.

Countries have continued to report inadequate testing kits for potential patients of COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus which currently defies science.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Africa has been relatively low compared to Europe and other parts of the world.

No country in the continent has recorded more than 50 deaths. Egypt has the highest number of fatalities – 41, followed by Algeria and Morocco with 35 and 33.

South Africa still leads the continent with over 1,000 cases but has only three fatalities.

Out of the 161 cases in Ghana, 31 had recovered, which is the highest recorded in Africa so far.

Nigeria has 139 cases as of Tuesday evening with two deaths. About eight persons have recovered and have been discharged.