Troops destroy Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics base, neutralise fighters in Borno

Images of the Nigerian Army as they reclaim Baga from Boko Haram sect. [PHOTO CREDIT: SANI KUKASHEKA USMAN, Brigadier General, Director Army Public Relations]
Images of the Nigerian Army

The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) has destroyed another logistics base of the Boko Haram Terrorists at Ngoske in the fringes of Sambisa forest in Borno State, the Defence Headquarters says.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Benard Onyeuko, a brigadier general, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Onyeuko said the feat was achieved in an air raid conducted by the Air Component of OPLD in a subsidiary operation, Decisive Edge on Monday.

He explained that the air strikes were conducted following credible intelligence reports indicating the existence of some structures within the settlements used by the terrorists to store their arms and other logistics items.

“Accordingly, following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which showed significant activity in the settlement, Nigerian military fighter jets were dispatched to attack the location.

“The jets’ bombs and rockets recorded accurate hits on target leading to the destruction of the base as well as the neutralization of some Boko Haram fighters.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the Northeast, will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our dear Nation,” he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.