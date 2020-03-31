Nigerian author Phoebean Ogundipe is dead

Related News

Renowned educationist and author of English grammar books, Phoebean Ogundipe, has died at the age of 92.

The author who was famous for her co-authored English grammar series, Brighter Grammar, passed away last Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

She was buried on the same day but her death was announced days later, in a statement signed by her family.

“We are sad to announce that on March 27, 2020, we had to say goodbye to Phoebean Ajibola Ogundipe (Charlotte, North Carolina).

“Family and friends can light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family in the guestbook on this memorial page of Phoebean Ajibola Ogundipe to show support,” the statement read.

The cause of her death was not stated.

Until her death, she co-authored the New Practical English for Senior Secondary series with P.S. Tregidgo and wrote other books, including Up-country Girl: A personal journey and truthful portrayal of African culture.

She is survived by four sons and ten grandchildren.

Short bio

Mrs Ogundipe (nee Itayemi) was born on May 16, 1927, in Esa Oke, Osun State.

She was educated at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and the Institute of Education, University of London and married Mr Adebayo Ogundipe in 1954.

She returned to Nigeria to begin her education career as a Senior Education Officer and later the Inspector of Education in the defunct Western State of Nigeria.

She was later named the Principal of the Adeyemi College of Education in Ondo State.

The author also served as Deputy Chief Federal Adviser on Education and National Secretary for UNESCO and became the acting director in the Federal Ministry of Education at the time of her retirement.

Upon retirement from public service, she co-founded a remedial educational institution, Top Tutors.

She was awarded the National Honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) in 1979.