Coronavirus: Journalists need ID cards to move around during lockdown – Minister.

All journalists on duty in Lagos and Ogun states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), are to use their valid identity cards when moving around during the 14-day lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has advised.

Mr Buhari, on Sunday, ordered residents of Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja to stay at home for 14 days from Monday to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement signed by the special assistant to the minister, Segun Adeyemi, in Abuja on Monday, Mr Mohammed said the clarification becomes necessary “in view of the inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists in the affected states and the FCT during the period”.

He said members of the media are expected to continue to provide essential services during the lockdown, in order to keep Nigerians well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from journalists, other workers classified as essential service providers are also exempted from the lockdown which commences tonight.

These include health workers, filling stations, food manufacturers, retailers, and others.