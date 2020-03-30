Terrorism: UN General Assembly condemns killing of Nigerian soldiers

Related News

President of the United Nations General Assembly, Tijani Muhammad-Bande, has condemned the recent killing of several Nigerian soldiers by terrorists in Borno State.

Mr Muhammad-Bande, who is Nigeria’s Ambassador to the UN, reacted to the incident in a tweet on Monday.

Twenty-nine soldiers died when Boko Haram fighters ambushed their convoy at Gorgi Village in Borno State, according to the Defence Headquarters.

Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, a major general, said 39 others were wounded in the attack which occurred on March 23.

The Nigerian envoy said the attack was more disturbing coming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My condolences on the recent heinous attacks in #Nigeria by Boko Haram. I join the international community in its condemnation.

“These callous acts are more worrisome in light of the #COVID19 pandemic.

“With Nigeria’s leadership and global cooperation, we will defeat terrorism,” he said in the tweet.

(NAN)