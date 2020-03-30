Alakija’s Famfa Oil donates N1 billion to fight coronavirus

Related News

The Chairman and Vice Chairman of Famfa Oil LTD, Modupe and Folorunsho Alakija, have donated N1 billion to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19.

Famfa Oil Ltd, an indigenous exploration and production oil company in Nigeria, announced its contribution through a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the donation includes N250 million each to Lagos State Government and National Centre for Disease Control.

The business tycoons said they will work with beneficiary organisations to determine their specific requirements in furtherance of the collective fight against COVID 19.

“We will also oversee the procurement of these products and facilities to ensure that our contribution is deployed in the most impactful way.”

Below is the full statement:

Famfa Oil Ltd, one of the leading indigenous exploration and production oil companies in Nigeria, announced its contribution of N1 Billion Naira to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19.

Mr Modupe and Mrs Folorunso Alakija, Chairman and Vice Chairman Famfa Oil Ltd : “As the world rallies to deal with the health, security, economic and social implications of the coronavirus, it’s clear that we will feel the effects much more deeply than many of the developed world. Managing a crisis of this magnitude means that the strength of our response will determine our ability to weather the storm.

Individually and collectively, we are rising to this unprecedented challenge in a way that symbolizes our resilience, our character and strength. Famfa Oil Ltd is pleased to be able to make this contribution and will work in consultation with key stakeholders such as:

National Center for Disease Control, N250,000,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty million Naira)

Lagos State Government N250,000,000 (Two hundred and Fifty million Naira)

African center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, 50,000,000 (Fifty million Naira)

Medical Workers on the Frontline in Lagos 100,000,000 (One hundred million naira)

Medical Workers on the Frontline in Abuja 100,000,000 (One hundred million naira)

Supply Of Medical Equipment to relevant organizations 245,000,000 (Two and forty five million Naira)

DR Ameyo Stella Adadevoh (DRASA) 5 Million Naira (Five million Naira)

With our contribution we will together take the charge in our fight against the Coronavirus. These are the organisations we as a company will work in adhering to their needs and will interact with suppliers so that we can deploy our contribution in the most impactful way.

Famfa Oil Ltd commends the efforts made by the Federal and State Governments towards the fight against the pandemic in Nigeria and enjoin all Nigerians to follow stipulated health guidelines in order to keep us all safe. May God Bless our country Nigeria.