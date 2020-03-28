Buhari, Jonathan, others congratulate Tinubu at 68

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to a former governor of Lagos State and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, who clocked 68 Saturday.

The president, who spoke through his aide, Femi Adesina, praised Mr Tinubu’s “courage, forthrightness and diligence in providing exemplary and broadminded leadership for the political party.”

He said the leadership example set by Mr Tinubu in Lagos has steadily provided a ladder for budding leaders to grow and contribute to national development.

“Asiwaju greatest strength lies in his ability to look beyond religious, ethnic and political stereotyping, embracing the reality of Nigeria as one entity,” Mr Buhari was quoted as saying.

Also, former President Goodluck Jonathan felicitated with Mr Tinubu whom he described as a patriot and political leader who has contributed so much to the growth of the nation’s democracy.

“As a patriot, politician and leader, you have contributed so much to the advancement of our nation’s democracy and nurtured many individuals to greatness. I wish you more years of sound health, peace and glory, as you celebrate. Happy birthday, Your Excellency,” Mr Johnathan said, through his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze.

For Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, Mr Tinubu is a leader of leaders and political colossus who has paid his dues in the country’s political firmament and beyond, thus deserving the respect of all and sundry across party lines.

Mr Fayemi, through his press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, added that Mr Tinubu’s “actions inspire us — his admirers — to dream more, learn more, do more and become more. He is a political colossus who will continue to bestride the Nigerian political landscape for many more years to come.”

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, while congratulating Mr Tinubu, urged members of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to learn from the APC chieftain’s consistency and loyalty to his party’s course by remaining committed to ensuring that the party returned to power in 2023.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olisa Ifeajika, said in a statement that Mr Tinubu played a tremendous role in Nigeria’s attainment of democracy and the promotion of peace and unity.

“Tinubu’s selfless service to the nation and his many accomplishments in personal and public life readily comes to mind at a time like this.

“As national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has continued to play significant roles in the growth and development of the nation as a political bridge-builder,” Mr Okowa noted.

On his part, the national publicity secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu said the party was proud to appreciate Mr Tinubu for his contributions to the party.

“In the last 30 years, Asiwaju Tinubu has dedicated his life to the tenets and ethos of progressive politics with unwavering commitment, focus and dedication,” Mr Issa-Onilu wrote in his statement.

“As an opposition leader, Tinubu exemplified a strong fidelity to responsible politics, taking on the retrogressive inclination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government at the centre with gusto, superior ideas and principles through legal and constitutional channels.”

While wishing him more years, Mr Issa-Onilu praised Mr Tinubu “for his patriotism to the Nigerian cause, doggedness and tireless efforts to make our party a strong political unit that can deliver on its promises to the Nigerian people and overcome current and future challenges.”