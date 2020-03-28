Coronavirus: Presidency denies plans to pay Nigerians N30,000

Femi Adesina
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina [Photo credit: thewillnigeria.com]

A presidential aide has dismissed reports that the federal government would be paying Nigerians N30,000 as relief fund to help them stock up food in their homes.

There were reports on Friday, attributed to the special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, saying that the federal government would be giving stipends to Nigerians with bank verification number (BVN) to buy food items during the stay at home order by the government.

Since the first outbreak recorded in Africa’s most populous nation, the Nigerian government – at federal and state level – has embarked on a series of measures aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

In a tweet on Saturday, Mr Adesina urged Nigerians to disregard the information.

“Fake news peddlers have concocted a statement, purportedly issued by me, saying FG will pay N30,000 to each Nigerian with BVN, to help them stock up before an impending national lockdown. Not me. The so-called statement is hereby disclaimed,” he tweeted.

As at 4 p.m. on Saturday, eight new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria – seven in Lagos State and one in Benue, totalling 89 cases in the country.

Coronavirus factsheet

