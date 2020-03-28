Coronavirus: APC rebukes calls for Buhari to address nation

Related News

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The party, through its spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said few Nigerians “want a President whose preoccupation is talking while the majority voted for a President who is deploying his energy to working.”

Unlike other world leasers, Mr Buhari has yet to address Nigerians on the outbreak.

The president has come under stinging criticisms for not being seen to be providing the required political leadership since the crisis began.

By Saturday evening, Nigeria recorded cases of the virus.

Comparing Nigeria with other countries, the party said President Buhari is ‘steadily and vigorously leading the charge’ as the country is doing commendably well against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like a legendary troop commander that the President is, he is steadily and vigorously leading the charge against the coronavirus pandemic. With our President mobilising human and material resources, we, as a country, are doing commendably so far as statistics are showing in comparison to even most advanced nations,” the APC said in its statement issued on Saturday afternoon.

The party praised ministers for offering to donate a part of their salaries to support the fight against the scourge.

“We are glad to see many Nigerians rallying behind the President with their own contributions. Notably, the news of the ministers’ voluntary donation of 50 percent of their March salary is unprecedented. We commend the foresight of the Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki in coordinating this patriotic action.

“Beyond the monetary donation, the gesture by the ministers would bolster confidence of ordinary Nigerians to call up the resilience for which we are known for. It would also encourage many more organisations and other well-to-do Nigerians to lend support to the Presidential committee,” the party said.

“Meanwhile, the wailers who have severally professed their death wish for President Buhari since 2015 have, again, found their voices amid the coronavirus outbreak. From conjuring and spreading fake news on the president’s coronavirus test result, to spurious allegation of hijacking of a teaching hospital ventilator to the villa and to the purported smuggling of the President to the United Kingdom, they are up to their ignominious pastime and tired antics.

“We will not be distracted or deterred because their unpatriotic actions serve as a reminder to the failed and rejected past. Right now, the task before us is for all Nigerians to focus and collectively beat the coronavirus. To achieve this, the president is tirelessly leading the charge through action,” he concluded.