Coronavirus: Ministers Donate Half Of Their Salaries To Support Govt Efforts

President Muhammadu Buhari presides over Valedictory Meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) today at the State House, Abuja
FILE: President Muhammadu Buhari presides over Valedictory Meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja

43 ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet have announced they would donate half of their March 2020 salaries to support the Federal Government’s efforts to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, coordinated the donation, according to a statement signed by the Special Assistant To The President, Segun Adeyemi, on Saturday.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, quoted Ms Saraki as saying it was a gesture of solidarity and support for the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle the disease.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Nigerian minister wants speedy decongestion of prisons

”This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and support one another. This will facilitate an early resolution of the problem,” she said.

The ministers also commended President Buhari for his leadership role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Banks and some wealthy Nigerians have donated billions to fight the epidemic in Nigeria.

The United Bank for Africa on Thursday announced a N5 billion donation to support the fight against the pandemic.

Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje and Aliko Dangote also donated N1 billion each to support the cause.

As at 11.55 p.m. on Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control had confirmed 11 new cases, totalling 81 confirmed cases in Nigeria.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.