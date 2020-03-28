Coronavirus: Ministers Donate Half Of Their Salaries To Support Govt Efforts

Related News

43 ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet have announced they would donate half of their March 2020 salaries to support the Federal Government’s efforts to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, coordinated the donation, according to a statement signed by the Special Assistant To The President, Segun Adeyemi, on Saturday.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, quoted Ms Saraki as saying it was a gesture of solidarity and support for the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle the disease.

READ ALSO:

”This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and support one another. This will facilitate an early resolution of the problem,” she said.

The ministers also commended President Buhari for his leadership role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Banks and some wealthy Nigerians have donated billions to fight the epidemic in Nigeria.

The United Bank for Africa on Thursday announced a N5 billion donation to support the fight against the pandemic.

Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje and Aliko Dangote also donated N1 billion each to support the cause.

As at 11.55 p.m. on Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control had confirmed 11 new cases, totalling 81 confirmed cases in Nigeria.