Coronavirus: NPA suspends demurrage charges, donates isolation centre

Nigerian Ports Authority. [PHOTO CREDIT: NigerianEye]
Nigerian Ports Authority. [PHOTO CREDIT: NigerianEye]

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has directed all terminal operators to suspend all applicable terminal storage fees on consignments, otherwise known as demurrage.

The suspension of the charges, according to a statement by the NPA spokesperson, Jatto Adams, is for an initial period of 21 days effective March 23, 2020.

“This gesture is in recognition of the pressure that the COVID-19 pandemic imposes on businesses, the responsibility imposed on the Authority to relief this burden on its customers as well as attaining the objective of the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business Policy at this trying period.”

The statement said the NPA management recognises “the financial implications of these policies on the terminal operators and will consider a shift in our operational charges to ameliorate the situation of stakeholders”.

In another development, the NPA management has announced the donation of Agura Hotel in Abuja for use as an isolation centre for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NPA, the largest shareholder of the hotel, said the decision was reached in consultation with other shareholders of the hotel.

The 130-bed facility is located along Muhammadu Buhari Way in Abuja.

“This is a social responsibility initiative aimed at supporting efforts of the Federal Government to contain the spread of the virus in Nigeria,” Mr Adams said in a statement.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.