Coronavirus: Obasanjo donates former residence as isolation centre

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has offered his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to be used as an isolation centre for victims of the ongoing coronavirus disease.

An aide said Mr Obasanjo made the offer on Friday, and has since handed over the 32-room facility to the Ogun government for immediate use. Ogun State has recorded three cases of the coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). A total of 70 cases have been recorded in Nigeria as at 8:00 p.m. Nigerian times.

Mr Obasanjo’s special assistant media, Kehinde Akinyemi, who confirmed the development said the former president was concerned about the pandemic. “And I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so,” Mr Obasanjo was quoted as having said.

The facility located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta has each of the 32 rooms ensuite, with a standby generator.

