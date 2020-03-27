IG orders investigation into destruction of beer bottles by police officers

The Police Inspector-General (IGP), Mohammed Adamu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of the Nigerian Police]
The Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, has directed the police in Lagos to immediately investigate some police officers captured in a video destroying beer bottles at a drinking spot.

The one-minute video, which has been trending on Twitter since Thursday, showed uniformed police officers kicking and pulling down stacks of crates, and breaking several beer bottles.

The incident reportedly happened in Lagos, and the officers were apparently enforcing the restriction order in the state occasioned by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Nigerians have been expressing outrage over the action of the officers.

A tweet from the police Twitter handle (@PoliceNG) on Friday said the police chief “condemned the apparent unprofessionalism and highhandedness exhibited by the Police officers”.

Mr Adamu is said to have directed the commissioner of police in Lagos State “to immediately investigate and commence disciplinary actions against the officers involved”.

The police chief said officers involved in enforcement of restriction orders and other law enforcement functions “must exercise discretionary powers with the utmost sense of professionalism, compassion and respect for the citizens.”

