Coronavirus: Nigeria receives donations from China to fight Covid-19

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, at a press briefing on the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria
The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, at a press briefing on the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria

The Embassy of the Republic of China on Wednesday donated gift items to the Nigerian ministry of health towards the prevention of Covid-19.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, received the Chinese delegation led by Third Secretary Li Guanjie who presented the gifts.

The minister appreciated their kind gesture and applauded China’s progress in their fight against the virus so far.

China has recorded reduced numbers of deaths and new cases.

Mr Ehanire further probed on the strategy used by the Chinese government so that Nigeria could emulate them, stating that “the journey to fight Coronavirus is not the journey that many people know, and it’s only China that understood the language.”

He also requested the assistance of Chinese public health experts.

Since the outbreak of the virus in December 2019, the health minister said, this was the third time the Chinese government was visiting the ministry.

The first time was to share with the Nigerian government that “Nigerians in China were taken care of by their government.” The second was when the embassy visited to ask what help they could offer Nigeria during the period Nigeria faced the threat of the disease.

Giving an update on Nigeria’s strategy, Mr Ehanire said “our health system may not be as strong as the Chinese but the federal government is doing everything within its power to strengthen the health sector so that public health will reduce the indices and the number of those who may require serious treatment to a manageable number.”

He said the ministry’s policy is to “strive for the best-case scenario and prepare for the worst-case scenario.” To achieve this, he said Nigeria needs technical support, ventilators, General Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and diagnostic reagent (needed for Laboratories Primers).

The ministry of health also received donations from the Jack Ma Foundation who sent medical materials “which consist of 107 boxes of medical supplies and equipment, comprising surgical masks, medical disposable protective clothing, face shields and detection kits,” all weighing about 1,400 kilogrammes.

Jack Ma is a Chinese business magnate, investor, and politician.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.