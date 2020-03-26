Coronavirus: Use Abuja cancer centre as isolation centre, Atiku urges FG

Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: Channels TV)
Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: Channels TV)

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the federal government to convert the International Cancer Centre along Airport Road in Abuja into an additional facility to isolate patients affected by coronavirus in the country.

Mr Abubakar gave the suggestion in a tweet via his verified handle, @Atiku, on Wednesday.

“With the increasing number of coronavirus cases in our country, I wish to make a passionate plea to owners of International Cancer Centre along Airport Road in Abuja to release it to FG for use as an additional facility.

“It is empty and isolated and can serve the need. In this time of National Crisis, all hands must be on deck. -AA,” he tweeted.

The 2009 multi-billion-naira International Cancer Centre, ICCA, an initiative of former Nigerian First Lady, Turai Yar’Adua, over time had been transformed into a cowpea farm, a 2017 PREMIUM TIMES investigation showed.

However, in the previous year, a similar investigation done by this newspaper also revealed that the centre has become an oasis for burglars, who frequently carted away power cables worth millions of naira from the centre.

Mr Atiku, in his tweet, explained that the building is empty and can thus be utilised in the current situation as confirmed cases of coronavirus hits 51 in Nigeria.

As at 11:52 p.m. on Wednesday, the federal government announced five additional confirmed cases.

Lagos and the FCT have two new cases respectively and Rivers State confirmed its first index of the Covid-19.

The former vice president, whose son also tested positive to the virus, had earlier urged the federal government to provide N10,000 to 30 million Nigerian households as a measure to enable them to survive as the coronavirus takes a toll on the economy.

According to him, the money would assist Nigerians provide supplements such as foodstuff.

He had also pledged N50 million to support the federal government tackle the scourge.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.