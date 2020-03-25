Coronavirus: Presidency shuts FEC venue as Buhari performs normal presidential duties

File photo of President Muhammadu Buhari presiding over the FEC Meeting
File photo of President Muhammadu Buhari presiding over the FEC Meeting

The Presidency has temporarily locked up the State House Council Chamber, the venue of the hitherto weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably learnt that the action of the presidency was in adherence with the directive by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

NAN, however, gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari performed his normal presidential duties at his office.

The Taskforce had Monday announced the suspension of the council meeting until further notice.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman PTF-COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced the suspension as part of additional measures by Federal Government to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Confirming this development to State House correspondents, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the Council meeting was suspended because of the large number of people involved.

He said: “The Council was suspended because of the size. You have over 50 people seated in the Council Chamber whenever the meeting holds and that is not advisable at a time like this.

“But if there would be a very important decision to be taken, you can always summon the relevant people, three, four or five and hold a small meeting and arrive at a decision.

“It does not mean that one man is going to be taking all the decisions. Of course yes there are executive decisions but the ones that must pass through consultations of which must have a buy in of the federal executive council can always be discussed at a smaller meeting.”

The Presidency had on Tuesday scaled down the number of personnel, including journalists working in the Presidential Villa.

It stated that it was adhering to the current restriction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against gathering of not more than 50 persons at the same time at any venue.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.