Why Dunamis held service despite government’s regulations on Coronavirus – Enenche

The Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, Paul Enenche, has explained why the church conducted service on Sunday despite government’s regulations of religious gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said after due consultations with relevant authorities in the FCT and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), it was agreed that the service should hold.

He stated this on Wednesday in a statement signed by his Secretary, Sylvester Edoh, to explain why service was held in the church on March 22.

He said CAN agreed on the ground that the service would be used to create awareness and sensitise members regarding compliance with government directives.

“For this reason, the service was held, not as a regular one, but as a sensitisation and awareness service to inform the people about the directives of the government.

“Also to enlighten them on health and safety measures as prescribed by experts globally,” Mr Enenche said.

He commended the government efforts so far in tackling and checking the spread of the virus.

He said the church was on the same page with the government in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic from ravaging the country.

He explained that Dunamis church had always been law abiding and following government directives, especially for the interest of the nation.

“Beyond compliance with government initiatives and directives, we have partnered with government at various times to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

“The church cannot be against the very people whose lives it passionately seeks to nurture, defend and protect.

“Dunamis church shall, therefore, continue to employ all necessary measures to ensure full compliance with government directives.

“This is even as it prays for speedy divine intervention to heal those already infected with the virus and totally arrest the further spread of it, both within Nigeria and around the world,’’ Mr Enenche said.

(NAN)