Nigerian Navy suspends recruitment

Nigerian Navy
Nigerian Navy

The Nigerian Navy has suspended its 2020 recruitment till further notice amidst the upsurge of coronavirus.

This move is in compliance with the government’s restrictions on large gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It was confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES in a statement through the Navy Director of Information, Suleman Dahun, a Commodore, on Tuesday in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported the commencement of Naval recruitment exercise, urging Nigerian citizens who met its requirement to visit an online portal —www.joinnigeriannavy.com, for registration.

The registration which commenced March 11, to close April 21 has now been called off.

“The Nigerian navy wishes to inform the general public and prospective applicants that its 2020 recruitment exercise has been put on hold till further notice in response to national concerns

”Consequently, the online registration for the 2020 recruitment has been suspended and the recruitment portal deactivated with immediate effect,” he said.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Nigeria has risen to 44, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed Tuesday.

The confirmation came hours after Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, and President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.