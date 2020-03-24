Nigerian Navy suspends recruitment

Related News

The Nigerian Navy has suspended its 2020 recruitment till further notice amidst the upsurge of coronavirus.

This move is in compliance with the government’s restrictions on large gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It was confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES in a statement through the Navy Director of Information, Suleman Dahun, a Commodore, on Tuesday in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported the commencement of Naval recruitment exercise, urging Nigerian citizens who met its requirement to visit an online portal —www.joinnigeriannavy.com, for registration.

The registration which commenced March 11, to close April 21 has now been called off.

“The Nigerian navy wishes to inform the general public and prospective applicants that its 2020 recruitment exercise has been put on hold till further notice in response to national concerns

”Consequently, the online registration for the 2020 recruitment has been suspended and the recruitment portal deactivated with immediate effect,” he said.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Nigeria has risen to 44, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed Tuesday.

The confirmation came hours after Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, and President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive for COVID-19.