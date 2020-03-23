Accountant-General names suspects ‘posing as IPPIS officials’

Related News

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation on Monday named two suspects who have allegedly been posing as directors of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) in the office to dupe unsuspecting members of the public.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, who personally signed the public notice from his office, identified the two suspects as Charles Wabande, ”who has been using the mobile telephone with number 09043177807, and Hajia Binta Bello who has been using the mobile telephone number 08038898704”.

Mr Idris expressed worry over the activities of the fraudsters, warning that Nigerians should be wary of their escapades and antics. He did not, however, explain what is being done to arrest the two.

“Nigerians should be wary of these fraudsters whose mode of operations involves making of telephone calls to unsuspecting public service staff and retirees, claiming they are Directors of IPPIS and that they can facilitate the payment of the staff or retiree’s outstanding arrears,” Mr Idris said.

He said the fraudsters, ”who usually demand money for their proposed services, also tell their unsuspecting victims about a 2020 IPPIS recruitment exercise being publicized through the portal www.ippis.gov.ng”.

In disclaiming the activities of these alleged fraudsters, Mr Idris said: “The IPPIS has no mandate to recruit officers into the Federal civil service, and there is no IPPIS website for recruitment anywhere.”

“IPPIS Desk Officers will not put calls through to retirees and staff having salary arrears. IPPIS does not handle or pay pension. The IPPIS office will never request any monetary benefit to facilitate any payment. The so-called Hajia Binta Bello and Dr Charles Wabande or whichever name they answer, are impostors and not staff of IPPIS or any ministry, department and agencies (MDAs) on the IPPIS Platform,” Mr Idris said.

“The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation should not be held liable as a result of any dealings directly, indirectly or consequential arising as a result of transactions with the fraudsters,” he added.

He advised members of the public to ignore calls, publications and/or online messages from these fraudsters to avoid falling victims and to report such activities to the security agencies.