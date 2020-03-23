Recruitment: SSS disowns recruitment website, social media platforms

SSS Officials (Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria)
SSS Officials (Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria)

The State Security Service (SSS), says it does not conduct its recruitment through website, Twitter, Facebook or any other social media platforms.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the clarification was to dissociate the service from some websites, being operated fraudulently by impostors.

Mr Afunanya said the service, also called Department of State Service (DSS) does not presently own or operate an official website or any social media platforms, particularly Twitter and Facebook handles.

“Therefore, such websites, Facebook pages and twitter handles disguised as those of the DSS for purposes of employment or any other reason should be disregarded.

“Persons of dubious character, who are guided by pecuniary interests, use false social media platforms suggesting to be owned by the DSS to lure and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that it only operates one official email (dsspr@dss.gov.ng) and will not hesitate to make its social media details public if it opens any,” he said.

Mr Afunanya urged the public to desist from spreading false information on prevailing matters of national concern that might cause anxiety, confusion and fear.

He, therefore, warned that defaulters would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He said the service would continue to partner with strategic stakeholders to ensure peace and security in the country.

(NAN)

