APC Crisis: Party’s spokespersons engage in power tussle

The national spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has refuted a claim by his deputy that he resigned from his position due to an interim order issued by Sokoto State High Court.

Based on this order of the High Court restraining the party from appointing or electing “Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu or any member” into the office except through a national convention, the APC deputy spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, in his statement released on Sunday, announced himself as the party’s acting national publicity secretary.

The case was filed by the reinstated national vice-chairman (North-west) of the party, Inuwa Abdulkadir, challenging the process that brought Mr Issa-Onilu to the seat.

Mr Abdulkadir was suspended by the APC national working committee (NWC) following his ‘expulsion’ by the Magajin Gari “A” Ward, Sokoto North Local Government Area of the party in Sokoto State, who accused him of working against the party in the run-up to the Sokoto State governorship election.

His suspension was recently reversed by the Adams Oshionmhole-led NWC as part of the process to resolve the party’s troubles.

He was reinstated alongside the deputy national chairman (North) of the party, Lawal Shuaibu, last week.

However, in a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Mr Issa-Onilu denied the validity of the said court verdict and alleged his deputy, Mr Nabena, of doing the bidding of Mr Abdulkadir, who is “trying to get back at me for daring to announce the decision of the NWC last June upholding the decision of his state (Sokoto) branch of the party to suspend him.”

“In Sokoto judicial procedure, an ex parte can last seven days. They issued the order on the 13th (March), even if that order was reasonable, it has expired. Two, the guy himself (Abdulkadir) as at the time he brought that order was not a member of the party.

“The injunction of the court even stated that any member cannot be elected or appointed except through national convention. That is not our party’s position, the party position is that you are elected through the national convention but in the case of replacement when they are replacing midway for whatever reason, the established procedure is the zone where the position is being zoned to produce another person from that region.

“They will follow it up with a zonal convention to ratify that person before sending the name to NWC for approval. That has always been the procedures. That was how not less than five members of the NWC in the past were brought in, including Bolaji, Masari, the national welfare director.

“I came in through the same process. In June last year, it was all over the media that North-central met, including all the governors, members of the house of assemblies from the zone, even the deputy speaker present,” he told this reporter.

COVID-19: Oshiomhole orders closure of secretariat

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole has ordered the closure of the APC national secretariat in Abuja for about two weeks while it observes the coronavirus outbreak.

“We, as APC leaders, must be seen to obey the federal government’s rules, it is no longer a secret that we are facing a pandemic all over the world and Nigeria has its own share of the coronavirus although, it is not as bad as other countries but clearly the numbers are increasing as it is said, prevention is better than cure.

“We had a conversation among ourselves, we the NWC, and decided to come up with this decision to shut down because I am not sure how many of you have private cars, some of you use public transport to come to work which at this moment could be dangerous and I don’t think we will want to take any risk so we have decided to close the office,” Mr Oshiomhole told journalists at the secretariat on Monday.