Coronavirus: Passenger laments poor treatment at Lagos airport

A Nigerian lady who arrived into the country on Friday evening has accused the port health authorities of poor and unprofessional treatment of travellers.

Linda Ejimadu, 49, was a passenger on the British Airways flight which arrived from the United Kingdom through the Muritala Muhammed International Airport at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

She said she came into the country to attend a burial ceremony in Owerri, Imo state, holding on Saturday.

As at the time of filing in this report, Ms Ejimadu is still being held at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, Lagos State, on the grounds of suspected Covid-19.

As part of measures to prevent more cases from coming into the country, the federal government announced compulsory screening for all returnees from countries battling the disease.

As of Saturday afternoon, Nigeria has recorded 22 cases of Covid-19.

The government also announced the restrictions of entry into the country for travellers from some high-risk Covid-19 countries with effects from Saturday, 21st March 2020.

The United Kingdom is one of such countries.

Lamentation

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on the phone, Ms. Ejimadu lamented the poor treatment received at the airport.

She said she was kept for too long without much explanation and medical care from the management.

“When we got to the airport, they checked my temperature and it was 38.1. So the person attending to me said I have a fever. Then he asked if I have been coughing and sneezing and I told them ‘No.’

“He came back about 30 minutes later and said he went to talk to experts. And I asked who he is because he never really introduced himself. He said he is a doctor. He left again for several hours.

“During this period, I kept checking my temperature with my own thermometer and it’s reducing to 37.4.

“After five hours, nobody said anything to me. Later they took me in an ambulance to Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba. This was already 2 am. My temperature was taken again and it was 36.5.

“Temperature was taken today, Saturday morning, and it’s still 36.5. All through this period, I wasn’t given any medication.

“This morning the test was finally conducted and up until now, I am still waiting for the result. I’m just sitting here, nobody is giving me any information. I didn’t come all the way to Nigeria to play,” she said.

As at the time of filing in this report, the Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi could not be reached for immediate reaction.

Phone calls and text messages to his phone did not get any response.