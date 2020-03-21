American music legend Kenny Rogers is dead

Related News

American singer, Kenny Rogers, is dead. The country musician died at age 81, BBC reported.

Mr Rogers topped pop and country charts during the 1970s and 1980s, and won three Grammy awards.

The singer’s family announced his death on Rogers’ verified Twitter account, saying he died Friday night from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by family.

A family representative said he “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes”

Mr Rogers was known for his husky voice and ballads including The Gambler, Lucille, and Coward Of The County, his career spanned more than six decades.

He was also one of the musicians who sang in the popular “We are the world”.

He recorded lots of songs that topped the chart, some of which were, “Lady”, “Lucillie” “She believes in me” among many others.

He once summed up his popularity by explaining that he believed his songs “say what every man wants to say and that every woman wants to hear”.

After growing up in poverty on a federal housing estate in Houston, Texas, Rogers began recording with a string of bands, including Kenny Rogers and the First Edition, before launching his solo career in 1976.

Though he was never a favourite of music critics, he became one of the most successful pop-country crossover acts of all time, and the 10th best-selling male artist in US history in terms of album sales.

He collaborated with other country music legends during his career, including Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

He came back to limelight again in the UK in 2007 when The Gambler became the unofficial World Cup anthem of England’s Rugby Team.

The song became so popular that during his 2013 Glastonbury Festival legends slot Rogers played it twice.

That same year, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Association.

His family in a statement, said he had “left an indelible mark on the history of American music”.

The family said it is planning a small, private service out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic, “but look forward to celebrating the life of Kenny Rogers publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”

Mr Rogers is a keen businessman who led several ventures over the years, mainly in property and the restaurant sector.

He also acted in several movies and TV shows, including starring as a race car driver in the 1982 movie Six Pack.

He was married five times and had five children.