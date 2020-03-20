Ex-senator, Murray-Bruce, loses wife to cancer

Mr Ben Murray-Bruce with his late wife, Evelyn.1
A former Bayelsa State senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has announced the death of his wife, Evelyn Murray-Bruce.

Mr Murray-Bruce, who made the announcement on his official Facebook and Twitter accounts on Friday morning, said his wife died of cancer.

In his message, he described his late wife as a blessing to many.

He also mentioned early detection and treatment of cancer as a key to survival.

“I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.

“Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever.

“I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours,” he wrote.

Mr Ben Murray-Bruce with his late wife, Evelyn

Mr Murray-Bruce, who is also the founder of Silverbird group, represented Bayelsa East senatorial district in the eight Senate.

He was married to late Evelyn for 41 years and has four children.

