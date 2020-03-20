Gas shortage limited Nigeria’s electricity generation by 3,568MW – Report

Electricity Pole
Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) comprising gas-fired and hydro stations said they could not generate 3,568 megawatts of electricity on Wednesday due to unavailability of gas.

This information was made known in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday .

The report also noted that 110 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 603.3 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 4,149 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Wednesday.

It said the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 226.51 megawatts from the 4,376 released on Tuesday .

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N2,055 billion on Wednesday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Wednesday was unavailability of gas.

The report said the peak generation attained on Wednesday was 4,,640 megawatts. (NAN)

