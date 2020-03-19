Coronavirus: NCAA suspends staff promotion exercise, trainings

Related News

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Thursday suspended a staff promotion exercise scheduled to hold on April 4.

A statement by Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, said the suspension was a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, and that all pending inspections, trainings and various exchange programmes involving foreign trips have also been suspended.

The NCAA said it took the decisions following the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic as steps to protect its workforce from the scourge.

The postponement, it added, is in line with advice given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for organisations to avoid large gatherings as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

“The Authority has issued detailed guidelines for officers of the Authority who have recently travelled abroad to self-isolate for 14 days among sundry other measures upon their return to Nigeria,” Mr Adurogboye said.

“This is just as a directive for compilation of details of all NCAA staff already on any official assignments or trainings to a country where there is community transmission of COVID-19. This is to be forwarded to the Office of the Director General and the General Manager, Aero Medical Standards.

“NCAA wishes to enjoin all travelling public and other stakeholders to comply with all the directives issued to curb the spread of the global pandemic.”

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Thursday disclosed that four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

This brings to 12 the total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria, although authorities say one of the victims has fully recovered.

On Thursday, the WHO said Africa has recorded 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Africa is perhaps the last continent to report cases of the virus. But the UN health agency said cases are beginning to spread throughout the continent.

There have been 633 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 33 African countries, leading to 17 deaths.