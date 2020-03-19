Reps summon Emefiele, others over eight-year unaudited accounts

Related News

For failing to submit an audit report since 2012, a House panel has summoned the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and former managing directors of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting PLC.

The officials also got this directive from the House Public Accounts Committee for failing to constitute the board of the minting company.

The Nigerian Security Printing and Minting is the Nigerian banknote and stamp producer and mint. Privatized in 2002, it is largely owned by the Nigerian government.

While it prints, the CBN remains the sole issuer of legal tender (money) in Nigeria.

Established by the federal government, in partnership with De La Rue of the U.K., in 1963, the CBN governor is statutorily the chairman of the mint

When the managing director of the company, Abbas Masanawa, represented by the director of finance, Augustine Omotoso, appeared before the House committee on Wednesday, he said that the company has not submitted its audited report for eight years running.

Mr Omotoso also said the board had yet to be put in place since he assumed office, Punch newspaper reports.

Meanwhile, the committee also began a probe into the project performance and expenditure of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The managing director of the board, Simbi Wabote, told the committee that his agency has not also constituted its board.

Mr Wabote, who said he assumed office on December 12, 2016, added, “I didn’t meet any audited accounts.”

He said that since its establishment on April 22, 2010, its board had never met and that there was no external audit conducted on its finances.

For all of these, the Chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke, ordered “a thorough vetting of the agency’s operations, both financial and administrative, since 2010.”