Meeting in Edo governor’s lodge not for Oshiomhole’s removal – Ex-senator

A former senator from Akwa Ibom State, John Udoedehe, has said that a recent meeting of the South-South leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which held in Abuja, was not for the removal of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The meeting, which was held on March 13 at the Edo State governor’s lodge, Abuja, was allegedly attended by four ministers from the South-South region – the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, and the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba.

The Punch newspaper reported that the meeting, which also had the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, in attendance, was mainly to endorse the plot for the removal of Mr Oshiomhole, who has been having turbulent times fighting off opposition to his leadership, including a suspension order from court.

“The meeting was not for the removal of Adams Oshiomhole,” Mr Udoedehe, who was in the meeting told PREMIUM TIMES, on Tuesday. “Go back to the resolutions, the meeting was about peace and how to bring the party together.”

Mr Udoedehe, a former minister of state for the FCT, said that was the first time he attended the meeting and that he was invited by a “respected” chieftain of the APC.

He insisted that neither Mr Oshiomhole nor the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, was discussed at the meeting.

He said Mr Obaseki’s issues with Mr Oshiomhole is “personal”.

“I was not part of any conspiracy to remove Adams, I only attended APC meeting of the South-South,” the former senator said.

Mr Udoedehe went further to explained the “problem” of the APC in the South-South region.

“When you have leaders emerge (in the zone), they want to knock down every other credible person. What other zones do is that when they have a problem, they come together to resolve it.”

Politicians from the South-South zone should learn how to share power with one another, he said.

“You know we have suffered in this party for more than 12 years. Why? Because when they are sharing things, they would say I am ACN, I am Tinubu’s person. They denied me my rights for almost 12 years.

“When I started opposition in my state, Buhari was a taboo. But who are those benefiting from all my suffering? Those who were actually against Buhari. How they change their tongue to change their stories for people to accept them, some people say it is money. Whatever they do, why should I be kept out of the meetings of my zone?”

He said APC was not doing any better in Akwa Ibom State.

“We still have the same problem of people who come into the party and whenever they are given appointment they completely remove the foundation members.

“For instance, look at all the appointments that have been given, not one single appointment has been given to those who founded the party (in Akwa Ibom). Those who have been given appointment are supposed to show leadership, not sectional leadership, to carry everyone along,” he said.

The APC national vice-chairman, South-South, Hilliard Eta, made an unsuccessful attempt to stop the Abuja meeting from taking place because it was not “properly convened”.

The embattled APC national chairman got a breather a few days ago when the Court of Appeal halted his suspension and Mr Tinubu also declared support for him, before the indefinite adjournment of the APC National Executive Committee meeting which would have probably ousted him.

“The Chairman (Mr Oshiomhole) has been a tireless campaigner and mobiliser for the party. He has steered the party through difficult elections,” Mr Tinubu said in a statement. “His contributions should not be undervalued now that the bulk of elections are behind us.”