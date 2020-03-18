2020 UTME: We’ve not cancelled any results – JAMB

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) had said it has not cancelled the results of its examination conducted on March 14 to 17.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday morning, the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, said candidates should disregard rumours that the results have been cancelled.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how results of the 312,000 candidates that sat for Saturday’s 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide was released on Monday.

The 2020 UTME and DE registrations exercises started on January 13 and ended on February 17 across the country.

The JAMB spokesperson said the results of the first day was placed on the website and some fraudulent individuals were copying and manipulating it to deceive unsuspecting candidates.

“Therefore, candidates should disregard rumours making the rounds that the results have been cancelled. To check their results, candidates are to send ‘RESULT’ to 55019 and not on the Board’s website,” he said.

He said the board moved the results to the mobile platform for candidates to use their unique phone numbers used in registering for the examination to access their results.

According to him, the result of the over 450,000 candidates who sat for the exam on Tuesday will also be released before 12noon on Wednesday.

”We urge the public to always cross check information provided on social media.

“Results of the examination will continue to be released as examination are taken, ” he said.

He advised candidates to be vigilant as many fraudsters will want to use every opportunity of information gap to defraud or mislead unsuspecting candidates.

The board said over 1.9 million candidates registered for the 2020 UTME examination, while about 200,000 registered for direct entry

