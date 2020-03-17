Senate President visits Bello over mother’s death, says she lived fruitful life

Related News

Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday paid a condolence visit to the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, at his country home in Okene to commiserate with the family over the demise of their mother, Hauwau Bello.

Mr Lawan, while condoling with the governor, said the family’s matriarch lived a very fruitful life which was reflected in the quality of children she produced.

He said her legacies of peace and unity would continue to be sustained.

He said prayers should always be offered for the repose of the soul of the late matriarch, noting that there was nothing as good as praying for the souls of the departed.

Mr Lawan pointed out that as leaders, it was also important to in such moments to pray for the country, adding that the current challenges the country was faced with could be surmounted through prayers.

The Senate President said Nigerians deserved to be thanked for their continued understanding and support, promising that the legislative arm would continue to work with the state government in ensuring the security of lives and properties.

Mr Lawan commended Governor Bello for his efforts in the sustenance of peace and security for the people of the state.

He said while he was on his way to Okene, he shared the story of the level of insecurity that Okene was known for before the coming of Mr Bello, noting that the achievements of the governor in the area of peace remained unparalleled.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan commiserate with Yahaya Bello over the demise of his mother, Hauwau Bello [PHOTO CREDIT: @DrAhmadLawan]

He said the state has excellent representation at the Senate chamber as the three senators from Kogi, according to him, have shown unity and have also worked with the National Assembly’s leadership towards securing beneficial ends for their state.

In his response, the governor, on behalf of the family, thanked the Senate President for finding time out of his tight schedule to identify with him at the moment of grief.

He described the passage of his mother as more of celebration, having lived a well-spent life.

The governor also expressed appreciation to the leadership of the National Assembly for its show of love and friendship.

He said their mother lived a virtuous and pious life and that she was someone who loved not just her children but every child.

Governor Bello pointed out that as the mother’s last child, his coming into this world through his mother was miraculous, noting that she gave birth to him when she was very old, at a time nobody expected her to give birth anymore. He said his mother’s prayers while he was growing up was that he would someday be a leader not only in the state but even in the North at large.

The governor noted that his strive and agenda for unity and peaceful co-existence amongst all tribes in the state were being driven by the charge and instructions of his mother when he became governor in his first term.

He narrated that before her demise, she charged him to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people of the state.

This charge from her mother, Bello pointed out was as a result of her experience at the hands of kidnappers in 2014 where she was kept in a cave for 93 days.

Governor Bello promised that he would continue to ensure the security and safety of the people and their properties are guaranteed within the best of his abilities.

He expressed confidence in the competence of those charged with the duties of security in the state.