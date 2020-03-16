APC NEC postponement: Giadom lauds Buhari’s intervention

Victor Giadom
Victor Giadom [PHOTO: Tori.ng]

The acting National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, has described the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC Governors Forum in postponing the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting indefinitely as commendable.

Mr Giadom spoke just as an FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, on Monday, granted an interim order permitting him to act as the National Chairman of the party.

The forum’s Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubabakar Bagudu, disclosed the outcome of the meeting to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Giadom, who described the president and the APC governors as party leaders, said the party abided by their decision to postpone the NEC meeting indefinitely.

“The NEC meeting has been postponed indefinitely; at the appropriate time, the public and members of the NEC will be informed on the new date.

“But as of today, we are in agreement with the president that the NEC meeting has been postponed,” he said.

He described as product of mischief makers, those who mischievously used APC official twitter handle to disseminate fake news, claiming that the party would go on with the NEC meeting on Tuesday.

“That information is the product of mischief makers; it did not come from me.

“Everybody has to respect the intervention of the president,” he said.

