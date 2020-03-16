Alleged N30bn fraud: Court orders EFCC to produce witnesses in trial of ex-pensions director

Related News

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the EFCC to produce its witness on Tuesday in the trial of Phina Chidi, former Deputy Director, Pensions Department, Head of Service over alleged N30 billion fraud.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, gave the order after Mrs Chidi pleaded not guilty after she was re-arraigned on 30 counts bordering on alleged breach of trust and money laundering.

The EFCC alleged that she carried out the fraudulent act between 2009 and 2010 while in service.

Mrs Chidi was charged alongside two companies – Ijez Global Resources Limited and PAM Investment Properties Limited – as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.

Mr Ekwo warned the prosecution to ensure the first witness was in court on the adjourned date as failure to produce to do so, will lead to dismissal of the case.

The judge urged the EFCC to provide documentary exhibits that would be tendered in bundles and paginated.

“The statement of the defendant will be taken separately and I will not allow objection of documents until conclusion of trial,” he said.

He said the bail of the defendant was to continue on the terms of the court and the International passport of the 1st defendant be deposited to the court registry.

Earlier the Prosecution Counsel, S.D Akinsanya, said she had 10 witnesses to present during trial.

(NAN)