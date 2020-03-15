Buhari celebrates Poet Odia Ofeimun at 70

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated foremost Nigerian poet, Odia Ofeimun, on his 70th birthday.

The president’s greetings were contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

Read Mr Adesina’s full statement below.

President Muhammadu Buhari joins Nigeria’s vibrant creative community in celebrating renowned poet, author and publisher, Odia Ofeimun, who turns 70 on Monday, March 16, 2020.

President Buhari rejoices with the editor, dramatist and activist, who served as Private Secretary to the Premier of Western Nigeria and foremost nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, congratulating him for the honour he brings to the country, and the inspiration he gives to many.

The President extols Ofeimun’s resilient spirit, discipline, focus, and his unquenchable love for knowledge, attributes that catapulted him into the spotlight at a young age, bringing fame at home and abroad, and many recognitions and awards for his colourful creative works, particularly in poetry and dance drama.

While commending the poet for such an admirable pedigree at 70, President Buhari also felicitates with family, friends and professional colleagues of the former President of the Association of Nigerian Authors, who have consistently rolled out drums at every landmark age to give him deserved honour.

The President prays that almighty God will grant Ofeimun longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep sharing his talent with the world.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 15, 2020