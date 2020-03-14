Insecurity: Religious group rallies support for peace in Nigeria

Related News

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star has called on the Federal Government to be more proactive and to involve religious organisations in efforts at ensuring peace in the country.

David Irefin, an archbishop and national coordinator of the Association of Brother Academic Scholars, made the call on Saturday at the 2020 ABAS Evangelical Peace March in Abuja.

Mr Irefin said the march was meant to pray for divine solutions to the lingering insecurity in the country.

“Our message to the Federal Government is to continue to explore holistic ways of ensuring peace and stability in the country, including involving religious organisations like the BCS.

“We will continue to pray for this country so that sustained peace and stability will return to our land,” he said.

Another leader of the group, Boma Ambille, ABAS international president, said the week-long event which started on March 9, will end on Sunday with special prayers for the country.

He said peace and stability were crucial to the development of any country.

He called for all hands to be on deck for sustained peace in the country.

Mr Ambille said the spiritual head of the BCS, Olumba Olumba Obu, had called for intensified prayers to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

The peace march which kicked off by 7a.m. had hundreds of faithful walk from Eagle Square to the National Centre for Women Development in the city centre.