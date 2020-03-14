No need to test Trump for coronavirus – White House doctor

Donald Trump
Donald Trump [Photo: Times]

U.S. President Donald Trump will not be tested for the coronavirus, in spite of being in contact with two Brazilian officials in Mar-a-Lago last week who have since tested positive for the virus.

The decision not to test the U.S. president is based on a letter from the president’s doctor.

One of those in contact with Mr Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday denied earlier reports that he tested positive to Covid-19,

The White House released an official letter from the president’s doctor, Sean Conley, which states that Mr Trump’s interactions were categorised as “LOW risk for transmission”.

READ ALSO: American actor Tom Hanks, wife, test positive to coronavirus

“The President’s exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake), and though he spent more time in closer proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptom onset,” the doctor’s letter states.

The letter adds that there is “no indication for self-quarantine at this time,” and that “given the President himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated.”

(dpa/NAN)

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.