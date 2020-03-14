Immigration opens new recruitment website

Related News

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has announced new application platform for fresh recruitment into the service.

In a statement by the Immigration spokesperson, Sunday James, the NIS unveiled the new website for easier accessibility.

Read the NIS statement below:

RE: RECRUITMENT ADVERTISEMENT – CHANGE OF WEBSITE

Sequel to the Recruitment Advertisement published by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) in five (5) National dailies on Friday 13th March,2020 and subsequent Press Statement amplifying the announcement by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Service hereby informs the general public that the recruitment portal has been changed to www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng which is currently active to make it more accessible to applicants.

2. Consequently, the earlier portal advertised: www.nisrecruitment.org.ng is no longer in use and not tenable.

3. The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede MFR, wishes to inform the general Public that the recruitment exercise is free and aside the change of portal, all information contained in the public notice for recruitment remain valid.

Signed

DCI Sunday James pcc

Service Public Relations Officer

For: Comptroller General of Immigration